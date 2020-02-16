CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Wiz Khalifa Gives New Instruments To Music Education Non-Profit Little Kids Rock

Bric's Block Party

Source: Fela Raymond / #LIveByFela

(AllHipHop News) Multi-platinum selling and Grammy-winning rapper Wiz Khalifa spent Thursday giving back.

The “Black and Yellow” rapper partnered with national music education nonprofit, Little Kids Rock and made a visit to the Eliot Arts Magnet Academy middle school in California.

The rapper showed up to impress upon the students the importance of music education in schools. Wize even bought the kids new instruments for the students to play.

Read more here https://allhiphop.com/news/wiz-khalifa-gives-new-instruments-to-music-education-non-profit-little-kids-rock-unD7x-Ffo0CECBxy2Z3V3Q

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
Damian Lillard & Pusha T “Dame 6,” Plies…
 2 days ago
02.14.20
Men Posing As Wu-Tang Clan Members Arrested For…
 2 days ago
02.14.20
Stripper Who Fell Off 15′ Pole Announces Retirement
 2 days ago
02.14.20
Bruno Mars & Janet Jackson To Headline 2020…
 2 days ago
02.14.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close