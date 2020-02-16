(AllHipHop News) Multi-platinum selling and Grammy-winning rapper Wiz Khalifa spent Thursday giving back.

The “Black and Yellow” rapper partnered with national music education nonprofit, Little Kids Rock and made a visit to the Eliot Arts Magnet Academy middle school in California.

The rapper showed up to impress upon the students the importance of music education in schools. Wize even bought the kids new instruments for the students to play.

Read more here https://allhiphop.com/news/wiz-khalifa-gives-new-instruments-to-music-education-non-profit-little-kids-rock-unD7x-Ffo0CECBxy2Z3V3Q

