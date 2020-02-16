CLOSE
Common Named MVP Of NBA Celebrity All-Star Game(AllHipHop News) Common was named MVP of Friday night’s All-Star Celebrity Game. Repping his hometown of Chicago, Common took the trophy for the 2020 title. With 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists, the rapper expressed gratitude for his team’s win and for being MVP in his hometown. “Man I just feel good being home in Chicago. I just wanted to represent Chicago,” Common said after his standout performance. ESPN ✔ @espn .@common is your 2020 All-Star Celebrity Game MVP 🙌 Embedded video 1,603 9:15 PM – Feb 14, 2020 Twitter Ads info and privacy 247 people are talking about this Wearing a jersey with the number 25 to represent slain Chicago basketball star Ben Wilson who was murdered outside Simeon High School in 1984, Common thanked Chicago NBA natives such as Quentin Richardson, Isaiah Thomas, and Derrick Rose for their contributions to basketball.

Common Performing at Manchester O2 Ritz

Source: Sakura/WENN.com / WENN

Wearing a jersey with the number 25 to represent slain Chicago basketball star Ben Wilson who was murdered outside Simeon High School in 1984, Common thanked Chicago NBA natives such as Quentin Richardson, Isaiah Thomas, and Derrick Rose for their contributions to basketball.

 

