(AllHipHop News) Common was named MVP of Friday night’s All-Star Celebrity Game.

Repping his hometown of Chicago, Common took the trophy for the 2020 title.

With 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists, the rapper expressed gratitude for his team’s win and for being MVP in his hometown.

“Man I just feel good being home in Chicago. I just wanted to represent Chicago,” Common said after his standout performance.

Wearing a jersey with the number 25 to represent slain Chicago basketball star Ben Wilson who was murdered outside Simeon High School in 1984, Common thanked Chicago NBA natives such as Quentin Richardson, Isaiah Thomas, and Derrick Rose for their contributions to basketball.

Reaad More HERE

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: