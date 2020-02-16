Rayan Of Mindless Behavior Explains Life After The Boy Band

Mindless Behavior will forever go down as one of the most iconic boy bands in history, best known for their hit singles, “My Girl” and “Mrs. Right.”

Insert Rayan Lopez (nicknamed Ray Ray at the time), who’s back on the music scene after a long hiatus.

With the group dismantling, Rayan needed to find his own footing as a solo artist — and he plans to take things to the next level.

Rayan describes himself as a “creative,” something he’s been his entire life.

Before he was immersed in music and dance, he actually thought he was going to be a drawing artist. While he was always drawing portraits, he eventually fell in love with music and all it encompasses.

He states, “Overall, my entire life revolved around ideas, just creating and being free.”

