Couple Files For Divorce Due To Argument Over Who Is The Better Rapper: Nicki Minaj or Cardi B

In what has to be one of the stranger Divorce Court cases, a couple has thrown in the towel after arguing over if Cardi B or Nicki Minaj is the better rapper.

Appearing before Judge Lynn Toler’s bench, D’Andrew Leaphart admitted that he was serious in this being the reason for their separation.

However, partner Don’te, who picks Minaj, blames “underlying issues before” like D’Andrew being “ungrateful” and “disrespectful.” There was also an incident where D’Andrew broke Don’te’s car windows, then sang Jazmine Sullivan’s song, “Bust Your Windows.”

Judge Toler eventually sided with Don’te, telling D’Andrew to pay his half of $1,250 in damages to their rental home.