Kim K Says Her Hands Are Full While Being A Mother Of 4

Kanye West may dislike this but Kim Kardashian says she doesn’t think she can deal with more kids since they wouldn’t get the proper attention they deserve.

Kim makes the disclosure on Laura Wasser’s “All’s Fair” podcast. She told the Disso Queen she’s open to having more infants with Kanye yet has some genuine questions about doing as such.

As you most likely are aware … Kanye as of late said he needs 7 children, regardless of his significant other saying she’s prepared to quit in the wake of turning into a mother of 4.

Kim says she’s now got her hands full with Saint, North, Chicago, and Psalm … what’s more, she’s stressed over not having the option to give enough attention to all the little ones if the family grows.

While Kim concedes having more children would be decent, she says her age and her craving to turn into a legal counselor are two significant barriers.

It’s clever … Kim says she despite everything hounds Kris Jenner on the day by day, and that is another motivation behind why she is very brave.

