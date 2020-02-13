CLOSE
Quavo And Justin Bieber Team Up For A Good Cause

 

Justin Bieber and Quavo are helping sparkle a light on a good cause … furthermore, their new music video is helping a shelter for women who are homeless.

Here’s the deal … the music video for Justin and Quavo’s collab, “Intentions,” recounts to the narrative of a gathering of ladies looking for a superior life in Los Angeles. The ladies are living out of Alexandria House, a sanctuary for women and women with kids.

The video wraps with an exceptional whoop to Alexandria House … Justin and Quavo state they gave $200,000 to the non-profit… what’s more, anywho who watches the video can obtain the link where they can loan some assistance as well.

The reaction has been quite astounding … since the video dropped at 12 PM Thursday, we’re told the shelter has received more than $10,000 in gifts.

Quavo And Justin Bieber Team Up For A Good Cause  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

