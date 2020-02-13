This Is Why 2 Chainz Banned Jack Thriller From Atlanta [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Jack Thriller stopped by to promote his upcoming comedy tour Lit AF Tour with Martin Lawrence, Rickey Smiley, DeRay Davis, B. Simone & Donnell Rawlings & more.

If you haven’t been following Jack on social media through the years, as HeadKrack describes him, he’s a “wild boy.” He talks about working with Lil Duval, his relationship with 50 Cent, viral content, and much more with Headkrack and Lore’l.

We also revisit some of his most viral moments over the years, two of his most notable being his “beef” with 2 Chainz, and stepping in the ring and getting KO’d.

Jack Thriller will be hitting the road on the Lit AF Tour with Martin Lawrence and more starting January 31st.

Written By: Justin Thomas Posted 2 hours ago

