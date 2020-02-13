Ohio River has reached minor flooding stage

Rain and snow have been in the forecast for serval days this past week and may continue into the weekend.

The Ohio River has already reached the minor flood stage.

WLWT and The National Weather Service report that the river is predicted to reach 52 feet around 7 pm Thursday Night.

Around 54-55 feet by Saturday.

Flooding can be expected in the following area:

California, East End, Anderson Township, Coney Island, New Richmond, Smale Park and Bellevue Beach Park.

Drive safe this week Cincinnati.

(Source)

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: