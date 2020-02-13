All4Cincy: Stephanie Scales, A Girl From the Hood Who Decided to Go Vegan

It’s #ALL4CINCY in the TropHouse every Wednesday! When we highlight those in the community, helping the community.

This past Wednesday, Stephanie Scales, author of ‘A Girl From the Hood Who Decided To Go Vegan,’ became a new family member of the TropHouse.

Stephanie is a native of Cincinnati. Going up in Avondale and moving around the city, she has been vegan for about 3 years, and she says its the best decision of her life.

Her book, ‘A Girl From the Hood Who Decided to Go Vegan’ is a guidebook to a healthier lifestyle. The guide has been in the works since the beginning of her health journey. Starting out as notes in her phone to now having an outline for others and their health journey.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: