1 dead, another seriously injured after SWAT standoff at Westwood apartment

A man is dead and another is in critical condition after a standoff with SWAT around midnight in WestWood.

WLWT reports that the two men were fighting at an apartment complex on Jadaro Court.  The fight turns to shooting.

The victim was taken to University Hospital Medical Center and currently in critical but stable condition after suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspect barricaded himself in the apartment while shooting at Cincinnati Police and SWAT, causing a standoff until 6:30 am.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died from a self-inflicted injury. No shots were fired by the police.

The incident is still under investigation.

(Source)

 

