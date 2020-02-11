Tropikana and Denise Bryers featured on Fox 19 for 101 Days of Wellness

101 Days of Wellness hit the television screen this morning!

Fox 19 featured our very own Tropikana and Boot Camp Cincinnati’s Denise Bryers for 101 Days of Wellness hosted by Wiznation at Hirsch Recreation Center every Saturday.

After having some health issues of her own, Tropikana started her own 60-day snatch challenge with Denise Bryers.

The journey wasn’t just to get into shape but to start an overall lifestyle change for the better of health. Once the 60-day challenge was over, Tropikana and Denise Bryers wanted to share it with the city– for FREE.

News personality Jessica Brown highlights the 101 Days of Wellness challenge lead by Denise Bryers. Her and Tropikana give a sneak peek at some of the workouts we do.

Be sure to join us every Saturday at the Hirsch Recreation Center at 10 am.

To view the full interview, click the source below.

(Source)

