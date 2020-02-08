Drake, Quavo, & Justin Bieber Ball Out At Celeb Pick Up Game

The Migos rapper hit the court with a lot of other Celebs including Justin Bieber and Drake on Thursday.

Huncho scored from each of the three levels – his left-hand jumper was as good as an NBA pro’s – and his passing was great as well!!

Quavo scored 15 points in the single video alone … Quavo was not the only celeb baller. Bieber put his skills on display – looking like Steve Nash!!

Drake additionally hit some 3s.

“This game is better to the 2020 NBA Celebrity Game! said NBA coach Chris Brickley, who saw the game with his own two eyes.