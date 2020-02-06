CLOSE
Who’s Cappin?! Gayle King That’s Who!

Many people think Gayle King‘s question to Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant was foul. What do you think?

Snoop Dogg & Boosie took to social real quick to react (which is why #UncleSnoop was trending this morning).

 

