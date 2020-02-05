WATCH:: Two Ohio Students Injured After School Bus Flips!!

A parent’s worst nightmare was unfortunately a very real reality for some Ohio parents. On Monday, a Western Brown School District bus flipped onto its side near Hamersville, Ohio.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol officers, the school bus was driven by a substitute driver at the time of the accident with 13 students on board. The bus veered off the right side of a narrow road into a ditch line. The bus ended up hitting a ditch and overturned onto its right side.

A concerned parent heard the emergency sirens nearby her home and she worried for her daughter’s safety. “I started hearing a lot of sirens and stuff, so I thought maybe there was a wreck around the road,” said Stacie Halcomb. “My mom suggested I call dispatch and make sure the bus wasn’t involved, and that’s when they notified us that it was the bus.”

Stacie rushed to the scene and immediately saw the bus on its side and ran closer in search of her daughter. She found 6-year-old Savannah Halcomb, unharmed from the crash but shaken up and vividly remembering the scary incident.

“I felt it rolling and going super fast,” Savannah said. “Two people were crying.”

Two students were injured in the accident and taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, while others were unharmed but definitely shook up from the incident. They all were released to their parents on scene.

OSHP reports, the bus driver was not injured.

