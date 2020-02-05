CLOSE
The Samuels Have Officially Welcomed Home Their Baby Girl

Safaree and Erica Mena are radiating over their little beloved newborn … what’s more, they’re flaunting their first kid together like proud parents!!!

Erica simply shared the super-charming snap on her social media … also, Safaree resembles he’s caring the entire parenthood thing. Keep in mind, he’s a #girldad now! The ‘Love and Hip Hop’ star says she’s “just here staring at my husband as he obsesses over our daughter. I thank God. I prayed for this life.” Erica and Safaree got married back in October with a beautiful ceremony at a mansion in New Jersey … furthermore, presently they’re beginning their own family.

Congratulations to The Samuel’s and their new bundle of joy!

 

