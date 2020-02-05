50 Cent Awarded An Additional $5K In Ongoing Tearria Mari Battle

Somebody tell 50 she “ain’t got it.”

In another triumph for 50 Cent, a Los Angeles judge has requested Teairra Mari to pay extra cash to the “Power” creator.

As indicated by court documents acquired by The Blast, Mari was requested to pay 50 an extra $5,295.50 in sanctions. She was additionally requested to give up her financial records to the rapper, something she has neglected to do on various occasions.

The 44-year-old is hoping to hold onto the cash Mari was paid while on “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood” to satisfy the judgment. Mari was apparently paid $100,000 to show up on the unscripted TV drama.

The case comes from a 2018 episode, in which Mari sued 50 and her ex Akbar Abdul-Ahad subsequent to blaming them for mortifying her. In the suit, Mari asserted that her ex hacked her Instagram account and posted a sexual video of her onto her Instagram. In spite of the fact that Mari immediately erased the video, 50 took a few to get back some composure of it and reposted the video for him to his a large number following, which provoked Mari and the lawsuit against him. In any case, 50 shot back, asserting that when he reposted the realistic visual, it was spinning out of control over the web. At last, the judge wasn’t purchasing Mari’s story and, rather, granted 50 $30,000 in lawyer expenses.