CLOSE
News
HomeNews

BHM: Did You Know These Beloved Things Were Invented By Black People?

Close-up of stop light

Source: Comstock / Getty

Black folks have a legacy of being great when it comes to sports and entertainment. But for some reason, we never hear much about African Americans contributions when it comes to inventions that changed the world.

But all that is changing:

3-D Glasses

Kenneth J. Dunkley is known for inventing Three Dimensional Viewing Glasses (3-DVG) in 1986.

 

In honor of Black excellence and Black History Month, check out these dope inventions that you probably didn’t know were invented by Black people.

BHM: Did You Know These Beloved Things Were Invented By Black People?  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
15 items
#LHHNY: Olivia Checks Rich, Tahiry Has A Medical…
 19 hours ago
02.05.20
12 items
Singer Who Dresses Like A Rapper Calls Them…
 19 hours ago
02.05.20
French Montana ft. Juicy J “50’s & 100’s,”…
 20 hours ago
02.05.20
18 items
Ja Morant Wants All The Smoke With Andre…
 21 hours ago
02.05.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close