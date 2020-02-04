CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Jeff Bezos Stanned For Lizzo At The Super Bowl, Twitter Demands He Pay Taxes

Well, that went left real quick...

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Attends Amazon's Annual Smbhav Event In Delhi

Source: Mint / Getty

Billionaire philanthropist and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos might look like Lex Luthor on the outside but he’s every bit a Jimmy Olson on the inside. At least when it comes to Lizzo.

During last Sunday’s Super Bowl’s festivities, the richest man in the world geeked out when he ran into one of the biggest stars in music entertainment and took to Twitter to reveal he’s “100% @lizzo’s biggest fan.”

While the tweet seemed innocent enough, the Twitterverse was not impressed and went on to call him out for paying zero taxes for his billion dollar conglomerate while everyday Americans hustling 9 to 5’s continue to make ends meet. Not to mention the fact that his employees constantly complain about the abusive conditions they’re subjected to while getting minimum wage. This past December alone Amazon workers joined a activists outside of Bezo’s $80 million dollar penthouse in Manhattan to protest Amazon’s warehouse working conditions.

Peep some of the responses to Bezo’s pic below and let us know your thoughts on the reactions.

Jeff Bezos Stanned For Lizzo At The Super Bowl, Twitter Demands He Pay Taxes  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
Jeff Bezos Stanned For Lizzo At The Super…
 5 hours ago
02.04.20
Perpetually Locked Up Kodak Black Wants Time Shaved…
 6 hours ago
02.04.20
11 items
Jennifer Lopez & Shakira Raise Awareness of Social…
 20 hours ago
02.04.20
There’s Still Hope For HBO’s ‘Watchmen’ After All
 20 hours ago
02.04.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close