A video surfaced this past weekend of Gervonta “Tank” Davis running up on him baby mama at a event in Miami and yanking her out of her chair in front of a lot of people. A lot of people online were shocked and thought he was wrong but Tank tried to clear it up saying he would never hit his baby mama. Well authorities thought it was too much and charged him with simple battery domestic violence. Check out the clip below.

