Congrats Kansas?! Jordan Breaks Down The Kansas vs Kansas City Confusion

After the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, President Trump said he was proud of the great state of Kansas. The only problem, the Kansas City Chiefs play in Missouri. Jordan breaks down the difference.

