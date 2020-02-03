CLOSE
Kid Ink Splits With RCA Records For Indie Career

(AllHipHop News) Kid Ink made a major announcement this week on the Bootleg Kev & DJ Hed show.

The rapper and singer revealed he has left RCA Records after a seven-year partnership. The Los Angeles native is now an independent artist.

Before signing with RCA Records, Kid Ink sold over 2 million singles and over 100,000 albums.

During the interview on Real 92.3 Kid Ink referred to the departure as a chance to be “back in control” and being able to release music again on his terms, creatively.

 

