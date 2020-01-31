Offset Throws Hands At Miami Strip Club After Cardi B Gets Sprayed With Champagne

AS TMZ REPORTED Offset Throws Hands At Miami Strip Club Offset reacted to a guy spraying champagne which may have splashed Cardi B by delivering some hands… diving off the stage. TMZ were told Cardi got wet and wasn’t thrilled about it, but Offset was heated and immediately stood up to look for the guy. As you can see, once Offset spotted him, Offset hopped up and dove into the crowd. People at the club said that the punch landed, and Offset kept throwing ’em until he was pulled off by security. TMZ were told both Offset and Cardi took off immediately after that.

