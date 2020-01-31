Reginae Carter Added To List Of Ambassadors For Rihanna’s Fenty Line

Reginae Carter hit Instagram to show what her bae can look forward to on Valentine’s Day in a sexy one piece from Rihanna’s lingerie line.

Reginae is all grown up and is the latest Savage x Fenty brand ambassador. The 21-year-old daughter of rapper Lil Wayne and TV personality Antonia “Toya” Johnson, just announced her newest gig as an ambassador for Rihanna’s brand Savage x Fenty, joining the diverse model squad including Normani, Joan Smalls and Paloma Elsesser. For her debut, Carter modeled the brand’s lace lingerie and shared the fierce photoshoot on Instagram.

“This just the intro , let me not get ahead of myself #savagexambassador,” Carter captioned her first post, featuring two photos of her in a white lace bodysuit and white strappy heels in front of a pink curtain background.

Fans of the Instagram star flocked to her photo to congratulate her and praise her sexy photos, with many adding the heart-eyes and fire emojis. Singer Nivea, the mother of Carter’s half-brother Neal, 10, commented “Oooooh you Betta Let Them KNOW!!!!