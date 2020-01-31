CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home9 O'Clock News

Azriel Clary Claims She Was “Abused” and “Brainwashed”

Azriel Clary, the former girlfriend of R. Kelly, has claimed that the singer was verbally and physically abusive to her while they were together.
Clary met Kelly when she was 17 and according to her interview with The Sun, the relationship took a turn when she allegedly became one of Kelly’s five live-in girlfriends.

Clary also alleged in the interview that R. Kelly forced her to have group sex with him and other men plus claimed that he would make them beat each other up.

She even went on to allege that while R. Kelly was in jail the singer made the young ladies catch the train in front of the jail and wave at him so he could see him.

Azriel Clary Claims She Was “Abused” and “Brainwashed”  was originally published on 1039hiphop.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
12 items
Happy Birthday Kerry Washington! Here Are 12 Of…
 6 hours ago
01.31.20
16 items
16 Times Black Men Proved They Can Wear…
 12 hours ago
01.31.20
Travis Barker ft. Lil Wayne & Rick Ross…
 22 hours ago
01.31.20
Cardi B, Ludacris, Wiz Khalifa & More To…
 23 hours ago
01.31.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close