Aaron Hernadez Fiancee Speaks After Netflix Docuseries

According to ABC News “In a sit-down interview with ABC News’ Amy Robach,” Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez said that while Hernandez did not express to her in any way he may have been gay or bisexual, if he did, she “would not have loved him any differently.”

Hernandez, a former New England Patriots tight end, was found guilty of murder in April 2015 for the killing of Odin Lloyd, the 27-year-old fiance of Jenkins-Hernandez’ sister, who was found shot to death in a suburb of Boston about two years earlier. After Hernandez’s trial, and prior to his suicide in his prison cell in 2017, his alleged relationships with men became a topic of discussion.

“You can’t describe someone’s sexuality without them being here,” Jenkins-Hernandez told ABC News. “Although I have a child with Aaron, I still can’t tell you how he was feeling inside. No one can.”

The Netflix docuseries “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez,” which was released in January, spoke to a high school teammate and friend of Hernandez, Dennis Sansoucie, who said the two engaged in a sexual relationship while in high school.

Jenkins-Hernandez said that she knew of Sansoucie, but doesn’t know him well and he wasn’t very involved in Hernandez’s adult life.” FROM ABC NEWS

