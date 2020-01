Cincinnati artist Young Yo’Da was making a lot of moves on the west coast and has came back to his hometown to take over! Yo’Da has linked up with well known artist Gaida Noriega and dropped a banger titled “Stay Dangerous”. Yo’Da stated that he is dropping a lot of new content all 2020! Keep up with Yo’Da on Instagram @They_CallMeYoda and check out the video below.

