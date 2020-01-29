For years, Lauren London has been giving us slay after slay with her long tresses. Whether she’s donned a super sleek mane, played with color, or flirted with texture, her gorgeous long strands have been a major part of her appeal. However, she’s decided to switch things up and we never thought we would love her more than we already do.

Ever since her Puma campaign, Lauren has been donning a gorgeous black bob. Perfectly chiseled at the jawline, this hairstyle calls attention to her stunning features.

And it looks like this chic bob is here to stay. Over the weekend, at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, the actress took centerstage with her loved ones to accept the late Nipsey Hussle’s award for Best Rap Performance for the song “Racks In The Middle” featuring Roddy Rich.

“I speak on behalf of our family and in honor of Nip, who was a phenomenal vessel,” she shares. “Nip did it not just for the awards, but for the people. God allowed him to use his music to speak his truth, give his wisdom and something we will forever be able to live with.”

Hitting the stage in an all-black pantsuit and her stunning bob, the actress was a true vision. She complementer her ‘do with a gorgeous soft glam beauty beat and a necklace that featured a photo of Nipsey.

This is the first time we’ve seen the star go short in the hair department and we hope that it’s not the last.

What say you? Are you loving Lauren London’s bob as much as we are? Sound off in the comment section below.

MANE SLAY: Lauren London’s Bob Is Giving Us Life was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

