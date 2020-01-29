Nike Pulls Kobe Products From Website To Stop Sellers Stockpiling

In an effort to keep unscrupulous sellers from making money off the death of Kobe Bryant, Nike has pulled the NBA superstar’s branded products off their website.

The sports apparel company wants to prevent stockpiling of the gear, which could then be turned over to the secondary market at overly inflated prices.

According to ESPN, a search for Kobe items at Nike.com turns up a purple and gold gift card bearing the Lakers logo.

Nike had planned to release a new version of the Kobe 5 Protro in the coming weeks, but sources tell the network that it’s unknown what will now be done.