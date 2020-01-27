CLOSE
The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Hip Hop Spot: The Narrative Is That Kobe Bryant Lived!

Headkrack dedicated today’s Hip Hop Spot to Kobe Bryant. If you remember, there was a time Kobe Bryant was actually making music (Brian McKnight – Hold Me ft. Kobe Bryant and Kobe Bryant Ft. Tyra Banks – Kobe), as well as other hip hop songs like Lil Wayne’s dedication track “Kobe Bryant”. Hip Hop and Kobe Bryant always had a connection.

 

 

 

More importantly, Headkrack wanted to make sure the conversation wasn’t about Kobe Bryant dying, but for us to all remember that HE LIVED, and that we should all take a piece from his legacy and incorporate it into your daily life. We all send our deepest condolences to the victims and their friends and family during this trying time.

Related: Where Does Kobe Bryant Rank Among The NBA Greats?

Related: Why Kobe Bryant Traveled By Helicopter

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOMEPAGE

Hip Hop Spot: The Narrative Is That Kobe Bryant Lived!  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
The Evolution Of Audio In The 21st Century - 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival
Stephen A. Smith Remembers Kobe Bryant
 7 hours ago
01.27.20
51 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Bold, The Black &…
 1 day ago
01.26.20
16 items
RIP: Kobe Bryant & Gianna Maria Onore Bryant
 1 day ago
01.26.20
2 itemsCelebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
TMZ Reports Kobe Bryant and His Daughter Have…
 1 day ago
01.26.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close