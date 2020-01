(AllHipHop News) Rap star Nipsey Hussle won his first-ever Grammy Award, just ahead of an all-star tribute in honor of the late rapper.

Nipsey Hussle, Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy’s track “Racks In The Middle” took home Best Rap Performance.

Nipsey’s family was on hand to accept the award at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

read more here

source

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: