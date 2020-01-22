Bad Boys For Life Secures Spot As Second Most Successful Movie Release on MLK Weekend

The third movie in the franchise has brought in an estimated $59.1 million as of Sunday and by Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday the movie is on pace to bring in $68.1 million.

That’s the second-best opening ever during the four-day holiday weekend, passing the Ice Cube/Kevin Hart comedy “Ride Along” ($48.6 million). Clint Eastwood’s “American Sniper” is still number one with $107.2 million.

The $68.1 million figure blows away the opening weekend “Bad Boys II” had in 2003 ($46.5 million), and surpasses the total domestic cume of the first “Bad Boys” in 1995 ($65.8 million).

The creation of the fourth movie in the series has been confirmed.