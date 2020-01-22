Judge Explains Why Tekashi 6ix9ine Must Remain Behind Bars

(AllHipHop News) A judge just shot down Incarcerated rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s request to leave prison to serve his time at home.

The rapper made the bold request last week after he was hit with a two-year sentence for his role in a RICO case against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Last week, the “Gummo” rapper begged Judge Engelmayer to let him serve his sentence at home as a way to adjust to his “re-entry into the community.”

“A 24-month prison sentence is necessary in this case,” Judge Engelmayer ruled while noting that “Mr. Hernandez’s sentence reflects the seriousness of his crimes.”

Tekashi, born Daniel Hernandez, was originally facing 47 years in a federal penitentiary, but he managed to avoid 45 of them by testifying against his old gang buddies and sending them all to prison.

He is serving his sentence in an undisclosed prison in New York for his own safety.

Source

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: