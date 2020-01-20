All4Cincy: Cody O’Connor’s Walk for Cancer

It’s #ALL4CINCY in the TropHouse every Wednesday! When we highlight those in the community, helping the community.

This past Wednesday, Cody O’Connor, with Champions Do Overcome, became a new family member of the TropHouse.

Cody was diagnosed with bone cancer when he was in high school but, he beat it and kicked cancers… butt! Throughout his battle with cancer, he noticed how much this situation was affecting his family and their finances.

After seeing the effect it was having with him and his family personally, he didn’t want any other family to go through it, so he created his non-profit Champions Do Overcome.

“Champions Do Overcome strives to pay for families fighting cancer, all living expenses, food and gas, parent date nights to decompress, and a family stay-cation. Our Battle Buddy program is to be an outlet for families, a shoulder to lean on during the battle, as well as a friend for the patient to spend time with”.

The doctors told Cody that he would never be able to walk without a brace after losing a vital bone in his ankle. He has retaught himself how to walk without a brace, and now he’s going to continue to raise awareness by walking from Ohio to Los Angeles.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: