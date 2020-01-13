Kendrick Lamar’s Next LP Rumored To Have Rock Influences

Across four acclaimed studio albums, Kendrick Lamar has continually stunned listeners with the varied styles of production on his full-length projects. It is now being said that K-Dot’s upcoming project will take another creative leap and employ elements of rock music.

If the tweets of Billboard columnist Bill Werde are assumed true, Lamar’s fifth studio album is reportedly near completion. In a pair of tweets, Werde says friends and other sources are feeding him some information that may come to pass.

“Did anyone not named Beyonce release better, more meaningful back-to-back albums last decade than Kendrick Lamar? Are you interested to know that I hear from several friends that recording on the new album may finally be done? And that he’s pulling in more rock sounds this time?” Werde tweeted over the weekend.

Did anyone not named Beyonce release better, more meaningful back-to-back albums last decade than Kendrick Lamar? Are you interested to know that I hear from several friends that recording on the new album may finally be done? And that he’s pulling in more rock sounds this time? — Bill Werde (@bwerde) January 11, 2020

Werde added in a Twitter string, “Also, just to be clear, just because recording had hit a point where folks believe it may be finished — albums go back to the studio all the time after this point, and for a million different reasons.”

An official word from the Top Dawg Entertainment camp has yet to surface as the label runs a notoriously tight ship. Still, any news about Kendrick Lamar is due to cause a stir. The Compton rapper’s last release, DAMN., came in the spring of 2017, spawning hit singles “Humble,” “Loyalty,” and “Love.”

That project was followed by the soundtrack for the Marvel smash hit Black Panther, featuring the single “All The Stars” with SZA. The single that followed was the Jay Rock and Future-assisted track “King’s Dead.”

