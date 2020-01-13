Passengers Heckle Yung Joc For Driving For Rideshare App [WATCH]

Yung Joc was video recorded whipping rideshare in Atlanta after picking up two extremely pressed passengers.
The video was sent to The Shade Room to share with all of social media. We’re guessing the backseat bullies wanted to ‘clown’ Joc for driving for an Uber-style company by the way they were badgering him in the clip. Joc explains to one of the passengers that driving around downtown Atlanta for the Pull Up N Go app was an “easy way to make some quick money” after being questioned aggressively about it.
The jerk then proceeds to tell Joc he “fell off”. Whew! It’s a mess but is it was a ploy? Hit play to see it.
TSR Staff: Thembi! @ThembiTV_ _____________________________________ #TSRExclusiveDetails: A video of #YungJoc driving for a ride share app similar to #Uber and #Lyft is circulating online and we have obtained unreleased clips of the full video. _____________________________________ In the video which took place on Thursday morning in Atlanta, you can hear the passengers telling the driver that he looked and sounded familiar, and that’s because the driver was #YungJoc. One of the passengers, J’Koni, goes on to ask #Joc why he’s driving for the app #pugorides, and proceeds to tell him that he “fell off”. _____________________________________ Joc responds by saying that it’s an easy way to get some easy money, adding that he gets to meet a lot of people from doing so too. _____________________________________ The passenger, J’Koni, exclusively tells us this about his “fell off” comment to Joc: “He actually didn’t react how I thought he would he just basically was telling me thats my problem if I feel he fell off for having multiple streams of income.” _____________________________________ We’re definitely here for any black man doing what he needs to do to continue making money. 🎥: @iamjkonired
Interesting. The timing of this, however, seems to fall in line with the relaunching of the app in question. We found some evidence this may all be a marketing scheme or could Joc just be bringing in a few extra dollars for his multiple kids? Hit the flip to see.
