Jacob Latimore Shares Conversation He Had With Girlfriend Serayah About Filming Spicy Love Scenes [VIDEO]

Jacob Latimore is on his hustle for real. Having tapped into the music and acting side of the industry at a young age, the 23-year-old has no plans of slowing down.

In his latest venture, Latimore plays Tiffany Haddish’s love interest in Like A Boss (in theaters today) and inquiring minds wanted to know how pulls off his spicy scenes — including those from his role in The Chi — especially having a girlfriend. He’s been dating Empire actress Serayah for about a year now and it’s his first “industry” relationship.

“She’s gangsta, she’s like, it’s just work,” he told The Morning Hustle. “We were actually just talking about this, us having to do scenes with other actors and with ‘The Chi,’ I’ve done some scenes that if I seen her doing some scenes like that I would be like, ‘Oh god no [laughs].’”

Latimore went on to share how social media affects his relationship and he also gave insight into filming more of The Chi without Jason Mitchell who was let go after being accused of sexual harassment. The actor urged: “Give us a chance. We lost one, but we’re a solid group with a lot of range.” He also shared that next week, he’ll be dropping a single called “Details” and plans on releasing new music throughout the year.

In the interview below, Latimore discusses how he balances his two talents, how he maintains his public relationship with Empire actress Serayah and what more to expect in 2020!

