Rotimi was on Power. And then he wasn’t.

Deemed one of the most hated characters on Power, it was only a matter of time before “Dre” had to go. And he went out in flames. Real flames. He was burned to death.

There have been plenty of times where he was caught in between a rock and a hard place, but he always prevailed. The crazy part is, Rotimi’s been holding on to this secret for a while.

“I knew I was going out [for over a year]. It was tough but the writing is so good that it’s so unpredictable,” he told us in an exclusive interview. “People still think I’m alive, that I’m [going] to come back from that.”

Rotimi seemingly confirmed that there’s no coming back like Kanan Stark (50 Cent) did in past seasons. Dre got roasted.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

During his sit-down with The Morning Hustle, Rotimi went on to discuss how he was able to stay on the show for so long after originally only being casted for one season, details about how the characteristics of his baby mama who was finally revealed on the show were crafted, and what it was like to have his music incorporated into the show.

Watch:

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOMEPAGE

Roasted Rotimi’s ‘Power Character Dre Goes Down In Flames [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com