Wiley and Stormzy are perhaps two of the biggest stars in the U.K. Grime scene, and a brewing feud between the two is heating up. For those keeping score, Stormzy returned fire to Wiley with a new track “Disappointed,” and it doesn’t appear things are settling down anytime soon.
For background, Wiley’s recent diss track “Eediyat Skengman” was released on Sunday (Jan. 5) and featured the 41-year-old veteran going directly at Stormzy, including going so far to say that his younger counterpart took some of his styles while also declaring himself the top man in the Grime scene.
From Wiley’s “Eediyat Skengman”:
I know Stormzy’s good and that
Yeah, I know he came from the hood and that
But if the vibes that we built were drugs and we packed
We’d be stacking, and he come along and took all that
Stormy, 26, didn’t wait long to fire back with “Disappointed” and while Wiley decided not to get too personal, the “Wiley Flow” rapper took it there on some of his bars.
From Stormzy’s “Disappointed:
The old man’s got a death wish
Old man, you’ll regret this
Alright then, challenge accepted
Smoke on sight from the bruddas I step with
Wiley has heard the track and actually approved of it tweeting “I like that lets go, but blasted Stormzy for not using a Grime-styled track. He’s also been retweeting the track while fans of both men debate over the winner and loser via Twitter. Wiley also added that he has another “dub” in the tuck for Stormzy and that the beef will be done after it.
Check out Wiley and Stormzy’s recent diss tracks below. Who do you think is winning thus far? Sound off in the comments section.
—
Photo: WENN
Stormzy Fires Return Shot At Wiley With “Disappointed” [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com