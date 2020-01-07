DaBaby is not trying to carry any negative energy into 2020.

After his arrest and quick release from jail last weekend, he wants everyone to shut up about it.

Monday night on Instagram, DaBaby wrote, “Please stop talking to me about that weak a** 48 hours I spent in jail and that failed attempt to break my spirits & interrupt the path I’m taking to my God-given success.

He continued, “Don’t allow yourself to be mislead by janky promoters and lazy a** grown men itching for the opportunity to file a lawsuit that they won’t win. I remain composed and focused knowing allegations made without honesty and integrity will never be honored by the most high.

Da Baby Has A Message For Everyone After His Arrest was originally published on 1039hiphop.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted 10 hours ago

