G-Herbo Pleads Guilty in The Case of Ari

G -Herbo pleads guilty in the case involving the mother of his child, #Ari Fletcher.

Back in April, it was reported that G Herbo was arrested following an assault that took place in Atlanta. We later found out that the victim in the police report was Ari.

Herb was facing one count of misdemeanor battery for allegedly dragging Ari by her hair and scratching her.

According to TMZ, G Herbo plead guilty, according to the Fulton County Solicitor’s Office. Instead of serving time, he was sentenced to complete 12 months of probation and 150 hours of community service.

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted 5 mins ago

