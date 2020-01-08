CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home9 O'Clock News

G-Herbo Pleads Guilty in The Case of Ari

Chance The Rapper celebrates his birthday at Allure

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

G -Herbo pleads guilty in the case involving the mother of his child, #Ari Fletcher.

Back in April, it was reported that G Herbo was arrested following an assault that took place in Atlanta. We later found out that the victim in the police report was Ari.

Herb was facing one count of misdemeanor battery for allegedly dragging Ari by her hair and scratching her.

According to TMZ, G Herbo plead guilty, according to the Fulton County Solicitor’s Office. Instead of serving time, he was sentenced to complete 12 months of probation and 150 hours of community service.

G-Herbo Pleads Guilty in The Case of Ari  was originally published on 1039hiphop.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
Cardi B Wants Nigerian Citizenship, Government Welcomes Her…
 6 hours ago
01.07.20
Drake Teases New Collaboration with Future, “Life Is…
 6 hours ago
01.07.20
Azriel Clary Talks R. Kelly, Joycelyn Savage &…
 6 hours ago
01.07.20
Lil Uzi Vert Drops Dance Video for “Futsal…
 8 hours ago
01.07.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close