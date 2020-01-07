Remember when rapper G Herbo was arrested over an alleged domestic fight between him and ex-girlfriend Ariana Fletcher? Apparently, he’s pleading guilty to the charges.
According to a TMZ report, the rapper is avoiding time behind bars, as long as he keeps his nose clean.
G Herbo was arrested in Atlanta after police responded to a call made by Fletcher alleging he attacked her. He was facing one count of misdemeanor battery for allegedly dragging his baby mama by her hair and clawing the skin outta her arm.
G Herbo Pleads Guilty To Dragging Baby Mama By Her Hair, Gets No Jail Time was originally published on themorninghustle.com