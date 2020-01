LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

The Morning Hustle talks with Gerald Griggs, attorney for the family of R. Kelly’s victim Joycelyn Savage (ref: #SurvivingRKelly), about her current status and where the family stands on the R. Kelly trial. Press play up top!

Joycelyn Savage's Family Attorney Gerald Griggs Speaks Out About Their Daughter & R. Kelly [VIDEO]

Written By: The Morning Hustle Posted 10 hours ago

