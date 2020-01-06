CLOSE
The Morning Hustle
Hip Hop Spot: Adrien Broner Slides In Bhad Bhabie’s DM, Da Baby Released From Jail & More

In case you missed it, Adrien Broner slid in Bhad Bhabie‘s DMs and it didn’t end smoothly (does it ever?). The underaged star screenshot his message and shared with much shade. Most celebs try to deny allegations like this, but Broner came clean and said he was unaware of her age.

In other hip hop news, Da Baby’s been released from jail after being arrested in connection to a robbery. Get the full rundown up top!

Photos
