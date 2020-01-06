Nothing says trouble like two baddies hanging out together.
Seems to be the case with Jordyn Woods and Lori Harvey.
Jordyn Woods posted a video of the two ladies on her Instagram looking like they were getting ready to go out.
At one point they both tilt their head in the same direction at the same time. The also had another twin moment as both ladies had their hair pulled back in a ponytail.
Are Lori Harvey & Jordyn Woods the New Dynamic Duo? was originally published on 1039hiphop.com
