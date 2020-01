According to CNN , Rome (CNN) – Pope Francis has apologized for slapping a woman’s hand to free himself from her grip while greeting children and pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square on New Year’s Eve.

The incident occurred as Pope Francis made his way to the Nativity scene in Vatican City. On Wednesday, the Pontiff apologized for losing patience with the worshiper before using his New Year’s Day address to denounce violence against women. Read More

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: