A city right here in Ohio has broken a Guinness World Record for Wrapping Gifts! Congratulations to the city of Portsmouth, Ohio, they are truly in the holiday spirit and it showed when over a thousand people came out to wrap gifts on Saturday, (December 14th).

According to UPI, Portsmouth, Ohio had over 1,400 people show up to wrap gifts. Wrapping paper was provided by the Hallmark Channel and a Guinness World Record adjudicator was on hand to ensure all wrapped gifts followed the rules. The Guinness employee confirmed that they broke the previous record of 876 for most people wrapping gifts simultaneously.

Way to Go Portsmouth!! You smashed the previous record! OH-IO!

An Ohio City Just Broke A Guinness Book World Record! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 11 hours ago

