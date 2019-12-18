Don’t Believe The Hype: Virgil Abloh Thinks Streetwear Will Die Soon?

When the times change so does fashion and history has proven that trends are temporary. Virgil Abloh thinks that those logo t-shirts won’t hold the same weight in a couple of years.

As spotted on High Snobiety the designer is taking a hard stance against one of the most popular sub cultures in the style game. In a new interview with Dazed the Chicago native was asked about the future of streetwear and he didn’t sound too confident. “I would definitely say it is gonna die, you know? In my mind, how many more T-shirts can we own, how many more hoodies, how many sneakers?” he theorized. “I thought that fashion was one of those industries that would reinforce people feeling that ‘This isn’t for you. If you don’t have this shirt, you’re not in the club”.

He went on to advise hypebeasts that they should start looking to the past for their future fits. “There are so many clothes that are cool that are in vintage shops and it’s just about wearing them.” He also reminisced about his iconic appointment as the Director of Menswear at Louis Vuitton. “As a young black kid from Rockford, Illinois, from immigrant parents from Ghana, West Africa, that was like, impossible, you know? Like, categorically not gonna happen in a lifetime” he explained.

Virgil’s opinion might come to many as a surprise considering his early beginnings at PYREX and his luxurious (see high priced) spin on streetwear. You can read the interview in entirety here.

