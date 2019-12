On the Love & Hip Hop Hollywood Reunion J Boog let it be known that he doesn’t agree with Fizz and Apryl’s relationship. People believe J Boog is upset because B2k isn’t on the Millennium Tour 2020 due to Lil Fizz messing around with Omarion’s baby mama. Do you think J Boog should be upset? Check out the clip below.

