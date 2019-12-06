CLOSE
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

2 Confirmed Dead, Multiple People Injured In Naval Air Station Pensacola Mass Shooting

Pensacola, Florida is the site of America’s newest mass shooting incident.

According to NBCNews, two people are confirmed dead and several others are injured after a gunman opened fire at Naval Air Station Pensacola this morning. The gunman is included in the death toll.

It is unclear exactly how many people have been injured but a spokesperson from Baptist Health Care reports that they have received 5 patients so far.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

This marks the second deadly shooting at a military base this week after a sailor shot two civilians before killing himself at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii on Wednesday.

This story is developing and we will have more details as they become available.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com

2 Confirmed Dead, Multiple People Injured In Naval Air Station Pensacola Mass Shooting  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Roddy Ricch New Heat Image
New Heat For Your Playlist: Roddy Ricch
 7 hours ago
12.06.19
26 items
#BlackInkChi: Charmaine Bosses Up, Ryan Is Living In…
 1 day ago
12.06.19
Kanye West & Joel Osteen Taking Their Show…
 1 day ago
12.06.19
On Sight: Royce Da 5’9″ Encourages Kid Rock…
 1 day ago
12.06.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close