City Girls Reunites For A New Single “You Tried It”

Since the release of group member JT back in October, the City Girl has been going strong in Miami.

The artist released her post-prison track “Frist Day Out” on Oct 8 and has not stopped there.

JT and Yung Miami reunite in their first City Girls’ single since JT has been out of prison for alleged fraudulent credit card charges.

The hot new track titled “You Tried It” was produced by DJ Chose and released on Wednesday (Nov 27) by the Miami Duo.

Yung Miami went to Instagram to give her fans a taste of the new single and to explain what City Girls’ definition of “You Tried It”

The definition states, “When a hoe tries to play you and fails.”